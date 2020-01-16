DTI prepares livelihood package for Taal-affected biz

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said his department is preparing livelihood assistance to help entrepreneurs affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

On the sidelines of an event here Thursday, Lopez said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aims to disburse PHP50 million worth of microfinance facilities under the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso, or P3 Program.

We are now preparing for livelihood assistance for those who would like to get back or revive their small businesses, Lopez said.

For micro and small entrepreneurs affected by the Taal eruption, he said the DTI would be rolling out a new system, wherein they would provide the assistance through gift checks or gift cards, and entrepreneurs can redeem it from participating stores.

This is so entrepreneurs would not worry about the expiration and logistics of goods for their businesses, Lopez said.

Tonight, we are fixing the guidelines. Next week, we should be ready with that, he added.

Lopez said his department has been profiling micro and small enterprises in areas affected by the eruption.

Meanwhile, he said some companies have continued their operations two days after the eruption while some have remained closed.

A number of manufacturers and exporters are located in Batangas.

Source: Philippines News Agency