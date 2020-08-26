DTI opens 29th Negosyo Center in Cebu to help MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu provincial office has opened its 29th Negosyo Center in this city to cater to more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid the pandemic.

Mayor Jonas Cortes and DTI-Cebu OIC director Rose Mae Quiñanola led the opening of the facility on Tuesday, together with Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) executives and other local officials.

Quiñanola said the Negosyo Center will be assisting local MSMEs through business registration assistance, business advisory services, business information and advocacy, and monitoring and evaluation.

Cortes vowed to continue his support to all local entrepreneurs and potential ones for inclusive development.

The city government has also pioneered several advancements in developing MSMEs, such as weekly promotion of local delicacies in the Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPAC) social media page bannered with “Tatak Mandaue”.

The Republic Act 10644, or the Go Negosyo Act, mandates the creation of Negosyo Centers in every municipality, city and province throughout the country to help grow the MSME sector which accounts for around 99 percent of registered businesses in the Philippines.

The Mandaue facility is the 64th Negosyo Center in the region aimed to promote ease of doing business and facilitate access to services for MSMEs.

Other Negosyo Centers in the province are present in the cities of Cebu, Naga and Carcar, Bogo and Danao; municipalities of Moalboal, Dalaguete, Consolacion and Medellin; and the islands of Camotes and Bantayan.

DTI-Cebu is also set to launch another Negosyo Center in Talisay City next month.

Meanwhile, a ceremonial activity for the Small Business Corp.’s Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso Covid-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (P3 CARES) loan borrowers has been conducted during the launch.

This program provides interest-free loans to micro-businesses with assets not exceeding PHP3 million, and small businesses with assets not exceeding PHP15 million.

The SB Corp. can lend from PHP10,000 to PHP200,000 for micro-enterprises, and up to PHP500,000 for small enterprises payable for 18 to 30 months.

Interested borrowers may avail of the said program through online application at https://brs.sbgfc.org.ph or inquire at the Negosyo Centers.

This is also DTI’s response to help MSMEs survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency