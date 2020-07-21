DTI opens 17th Negosyo Center in Bulacan

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office and the municipal government of Bustos officially launched on Monday a Negosyo Center that will cater to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Mayor Francis Albert Juan and DTI-Bulacan Director-in-Charge Ernani Dionisio led the unveiling ceremony of the 17th Negosyo Center in this province, attended by some DTI and local officials as well as beneficiaries of the Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB).

Dionisio said the official launching of Negosyo Center here aims to bring government services closer to the people.

“With the opening of the Negosyo Center in this town, business-related services will be faster and easier,” he said.

Dionisio said among the services being offered in the Negosyo Center are business name registration assistance, business advisory services, business information and advocacy and monitoring and evaluation of business process improvement.

Juan said the opening of Negosyo Center aims to assist MSMEs especially this time of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Hindi po lingid sa ating kaalaman na ang micro, small and medium enterprises ang isa sa mga sektor na labis na naapektuhan ng Covid-19 pandemic. Kaya, ang pagbubukas ng DTI Negosyo Center-Bustos ay isa sa mga hakbang upang umagapay sa MSMEs sa gitna ng kinakaharap nating pandemya (We are aware that the micro, small and medium enterprises are one of the sectors that have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the opening of the DTI Business Center-Bustos is one of the steps in assisting MSMEs in the midst of the pandemic we are facing),” the mayor said in his message during the opening program.

The event was also highlighted with the distribution of livelihood kits worth PHP5,000 each to five beneficiaries of LSP-NSB.

The livelihood kits contain items such as aluminum and glass works’ tools and supplies for mushroom chips processing, electronics, tube ice processing and canteen operation that aim to aid the beneficiaries in restoring and improving their businesses.

Prior to the distribution, the beneficiaries underwent assessment and capability building seminars to develop and strengthen their entrepreneurial competencies.

Last June 11, the local government unit of Bustos and the DTI-Bulacan signed a memorandum of agreement for the putting up of a Negosyo Center here in a bid to promote ease of doing business.

Source: Philippines News Agency