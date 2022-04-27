﻿DTI opens 156 Go Lokal! stores since 2016

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has opened a total of 156 Go Lokal! outlets nationwide since the program was launched in December 2016.

In an advisory Wednesday, the DTI said the Go Lokal! program has 24 partner retailers, most of them are leading mall operators in the country as this initiative aims to bring micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) products in the mainstream market.

The DTI said a total of 863 MSMEs were assisted through this program, with 412 enterprises were already mainstreamed and became regular suppliers of the big retailers.

A total of PHP466 million has been generated in sales since its inception.

“The Go Lokal! program continues to provide business opportunities to MSMEs through its partnerships with major retailers (malls, department stores, supermarkets, duty-free shops, convenience stores, hotels, and e-commerce platforms) who share the same vision of providing free retail space to MSMEs,” it said.

On May 2, the DTI will launch another Go Lokal! outlet, the first inline store at Ayala Malls Marina Bay.

“It is managed by Common Room PH, a local retailer that houses over 200 local crafters and brands. There are currently 18 Go Lokal! suppliers in the inline store that offer food and wellness products, fashionable accessories, homeware, and toys,” the agency added.

Go Lokal! is one of DTI’s initiatives to encourage Filipino MSMEs to improve the quality of their products for them to be more competitive both in domestic and foreign markets.

Source: Philippines News Agency