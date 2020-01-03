DTI monitors prices of goods in typhoon-hit towns

The Department of Trade and Industry in Western Visayas (DTI 6) assured on Friday that it monitors the prices of commodities in the towns affected by typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) on Christmas day.

This is to ensure that no business establishment overprices its goods, Ermelinda Pollentes, assistant regional director of DTI 6 said in a phone interview.

As mandated by the Price Act or the Republic Act 7581, Pollentes said the price freeze automatically took effect in the towns of Balasan, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, and Estancia as they were placed under the state of calamity.

Prize freeze is automatic for basic necessities. Every municipality has varied basic necessities available. For instance, Batad has available commodities like sardines and canned goods, processed milk, coffee, detergent, and noodles, she said.

Commodities available in a certain municipality also depend on the location of retailers.

Balasan and Estancia towns, for example, have access to a mall located within its respective localities.

Pollentes said the local chief executives of the towns affected by the typhoon were informed of the price freeze.

For monitoring, Pollentes said the DTI 6 has mobilized its business councilors from the Negosyo Centers of the towns to monitor the retail prices of goods.

Establishments that sell the goods beyond the suggested retail price will be penalized, Pollentes said.

If we see those who do not comply with the price freeze, we will issue a notice of violation on why they had expressed more than the SRP. We will ask from them a receipt of proof of purchase to see if they indeed increased in their retailing price, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency