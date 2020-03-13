DTI monitors basic commodity prices in Ilocos region

The Department of Trade and Industry Ilocos regional office (DTI-1) is conducting daily price monitoring on basic commodities in the region to ensure the price freeze is being implemented.

Under the Proclamation No. 922 or the declaration of public health emergency, there will be a price freeze for 60 days or until it has been lifted.

“The price freeze includes prime commodities, while face masks and alcohol are considered medical supplies due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the DTI will coordinate with the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure that the supply is steady and the price is right,” said DTI-1 regional director Grace Baluyan.

She also warned hoarders and panic buyers to back off or else suffer the penalty of law.

Baluyan, in an interview Friday, said once it is proven that hoarders or even business establishments sell beyond the suggested retail price, they would be issued a show-cause order and suffer additional penalties.

“Penalties for violation of price freeze include at least the imposition of a fine of PHP5,000 up to PHP1 million and or imprisonment of one year up to 10 years,” she said.

Meanwhile, Baluyan urged the public to continue coordinating with their office if they notice irregularities or disobedience to the price freeze among business establishments in their area.

She added their report of violators would be submitted to their head office for direct information and prompt action.

As of writing, there are still no violators reported.

Source: Philippines News Agency