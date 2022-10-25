DTI maintains SRP for candles as ‘Undas’ nears

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Monday the agency is maintaining the suggested retail price (SRP) for candles amid increasing demand for the product in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The DTI urged the public to refer to the latest SRP of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC) issued last August.

“According to CPG (Consumer Protection Group), the August 2022 SRP bulletin shall be effective until DTI issues a new one,” the DTI-Public Relations Unit said in a Viber message.

Under the August 2022 SRP list, depending on sizes and pieces of candles per pack, prices of candle brand 5-Star Esperma ranges from PHP49.83 to PHP137.93; Export Candles, from PHP29.75 to PHP99.75; Liwanag Esperma candle, from PHP46.42 to PHP177.71; and Manila Wax, from PHP47.74 to PHP82.76.

Retailers are warned not to increase prices of unscented candles beyond SRPs as these are considered as basic goods.

Consumers are also advised to buy candles in groceries and supermarkets where prices are being monitored.

Any incident of overpricing may be reported to DTI through 1-DTI (384) or 0917-834-3330.

For prices of flowers, DTI said there will be no SRPs that will be released as flowers are not considered as basic goods.

Source: Philippines News Agency