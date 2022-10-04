DTI intensifies crackdown on uncertified products

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has strengthened its enforcement mandate to wipe out uncertified products in the country following the inspection operations of the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) in September.

The DTI reported Tuesday that its enforcement teams clamped down 81,649 pieces of uncertified tires for automotive vehicles, G.I. steel pipes, deformed steel bars, and low carbon steel wires amounting to PHP14.78 million in Cebu.

Some 1,765 uncertified light-emitting diodes (LED) lamps, plasticised polyvinyl chloride (PVC) electrical tapes, plugs, socket-outlets, snap switches, BI/GI steel pipes, low carbon steel wires, pipes (uPVC) for potable water supply, uPVC rigid electrical conduit, ceramic plumbing fixtures (sanitary wares), lead-acid storage batteries, inner tubes for tires, and tires for automotive vehicles worth PHP830,520 were also cracked down in Davao del Norte last month.

In the cities of Malolos and Meycauayan in Bulacan, the DTI found 1,472 pieces of uncertified low carbon steel wires, tires for automotive vehicles, and lead acid storage batteries valuing at PHP1.63 million.

Twenty-three out of 37 enterprises that were inspected by FTEB were found to be non-compliant to the Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, and were issued notices of violations.

“The DTI and its provincial and regional offices are one in ensuring that only certified products are being sold in the market; hence, as part of our regular function, all of our enforcement teams regularly go out to check products under the mandatory certification,” DTI Undersecretary for Consumer Protection Group Ruth Castelo said.

Castelo said DTI’s market monitoring aims to ensure that only safe and reliable consumer products are being sold in the market.

From January to August this year, the agency has clamped down 113,825 pieces of products that are non-compliant with the Mandatory Product Certification Schemes. These products amounted to PHP34.35 million.

The Bureau of Product Standards regulates 111 products and systems that are under Mandatory Product Certification Schemes, which include the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Certification Scheme.

“The DTI enjoins consumers to report retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that sell necessities above their SRPs, through the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI (1-384) or [email protected],” DTI said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency