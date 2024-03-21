DTI: Higher senior, PWD discount on basic goods order starts March 25

MANILA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) targets to publish on Monday the new joint administrative order (JAO) on higher discount on basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). In a press conference in Makati City Thursday, DTI Assistant Secretary for Consumer Protection Group Amanda Nograles said the higher discount rate will be effective upon publication of the JAO. This as Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla completed the signing of the new JAO Thursday. Aside from BNPCs, the 5-percent special discount for senior and PWD also cover agriculture products like rice, locally produced coffee and vegetables, among others, as well as household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The new policy hiked the weekly cap covered by the 5-percent discount from PHP1,300 to PHP2,500. Nograles said this means seniors and PWD can avail of up to PHP125 discount on BNPCs per week, higher than the previous PHP65. She said the JAO also put an expiration on the authorization letter for representatives purchasing the basic goods for seniors or PWD. Authorization letters will be valid for seven days only. The JAO likewise provides rules on giving the same special discount on BNPCs bought online as establishments will have their own verification process. Senior and PWD identification card and the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) booklet should be presented upon delivery of the products. The 5-percent discount on LPG covers cylinder with a net content of not more than 11 kilograms and could be availed of only every five months. Small-scale stores and businesses registered with cooperatives are exempted from giving out the special discount to seniors and PWD. 'Lahat tayo tulong-tulong na i-honor natin 'yung discount and privileges kasi lahat naman tayo senior at magiging senior. So maliit lang naman 'tong hinihingi natin to honor our senior citizens na mga part ng ating lipunan (W e have to help each other by honoring the discount and privileges because all of us are seniors and will become seniors. So this is just a small favor to honor our senior citizens who are part of our society),' Nograles said. Source: Philippines News Agency