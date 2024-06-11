DTI gets backing of Bosch for Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory

MANILA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has gained the support of another German company for its Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory. The DTI said on Tuesday that Secretary Alfredo Pascual signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bosch at the Bosch Rexroth Regional Training Center in Singapore last June 7 to partner for the Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory of the agency. The Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory aims to house advanced technologies like robotics, intelligence-of-things, drones, and virtual and augmented reality to boost the country's manufacturing sector through science, technology, and innovation. 'Our partnership with Bosch represents our pivotal collaborations with both local and international partners and technology providers to build a robust Industry 4.0 ecosystem in the country. As we unveil the first state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory in the Philippines, this factory will serve as an experiential learning laboratory, equipped with automation technologies powered by Bosch and other technology partners,' Pascual said. The DTI also announced earlier that it had signed an MOU with Munich-based Siemens for the Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory. Regional President for Bosch in Southeast Asia Vijay Ratnaparkhe has welcomed the partnership with the DTI to advance the Philippines' manufacturing sector. 'Through this partnership, we will help strengthen the Philippines' industrial capabilities and readiness for advanced technologies, while promoting sustainable economic growth and resilience in a rapidly evolving industry,' Ratnaparkhe said. Under the partnership, Bosch will provide a comprehensive range of products and services, including automation technologies, industrial hydraulics, electric drives, linear motion technology, assembly systems, and IT solutions. Source: Philippines News Agency