DTI gears for Year 4 of innovation competition

Product innovators in Antique are encouraged to join the Competition for Innovation IV of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) that will be launched on August 7.

The competition is open, especially to those who are in the processed coffee and cacao industry, DTI-Antique senior trade and industry development specialist, Arlene Galopo, said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We have local coffee and cacao that have not been given importance by the local food producers, which we would like to be developed,” Galopo said.

She noted that some households have made mixtures of coffee and cacao for their consumption but have not introduced them to the market.

“Through the Competition for Innovation IV, the DTI can further assist these households or industry players (to) promote their innovated food products in the market,” Galopo said.

She said industry players would be able to access the Shared Service Facility (SSF) for coffee processing in Barangay Caluoy in Sibalom or Poblacion Culasi and the SSF for cacao in the town of Patnongon.

“Through the use of the SSF, the industry players could reduce their production cost and at the same time increase their production,” Galopo said, adding that they can also attend the labeling and packaging training conducted by the DTI.

Last year, 25 entries from different schools in the province participated in the Competition for Innovation III.

Winners were the Antique National School for its Nipa Fruiticans (processed fruits category) and the Advance Central College for its Talisay Polvoron (processed nuts category).

Meanwhile, Galopo said winners for this year’s competition would bring home PHP5,000 for the first prize, PHP4,000 for second prize, and PHP3,000 for third prize.

She added that they were still looking for a bigger venue that would allow safe physical distancing.

Those interested to join the competition may coordinate with DTI-Antique.

Source: Philippines News Agency