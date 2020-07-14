DTI distributes livelihood kits to 100 MSMEs in Bulacan

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office here started on Monday the distribution of livelihood kits to some 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 20 villages in this province.

The move is under the DTI’s Livelihood Seeding Program–Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) to support and promote MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ernani M. Dionisio, director-in-charge of DTI-Bulacan, said the first eight villages that received livelihood kits worth PHP5,000 were Iba O’Este and Pio Cruzcosa in Calumpit, Longos in the City of Malolos, Binagbag in Angat, Bigte in Norzagaray, Malis in Guiguinto, and Lambakin and Patubig in Marilao.

Dionisio said the program allows a wider reach of business development assistance by bringing government services closer to the people through partnerships between local government units (LGUs) and DTI.

He said the MSME beneficiaries of the LSP-NSB program include sole proprietors, cooperatives, or sectoral associations that are located in identified barangays, including those in local communist armed conflict (LCAC) affected areas and vulnerable communities such as the indigenous peoples (IPs), refugees or stateless persons also known as persons of concern (POCs).

“Priority assistance will be given to MSMEs affected by natural and human-induced calamities, including health disasters arising from epidemics and pandemics such as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” he said.

Dionisio also said the beneficiaries must first undergo an assessment and capability building seminar to develop and strengthen their entrepreneurial competencies to become successful in restarting their enterprise.

“The provision of livelihood kits will follow after the preparatory activities. Individual kits amounting to PHP5,000 contain items that will aid qualified affected MSMEs to restore and improve their businesses,” he said.

The DTI official said their office assesses the type or kind of kits that will be provided depending on the needs of the MSMEs.

He added that the DTI-Bulacan targets to finish the distribution of livelihood kits by the end of this month.

Aside from the provision of livelihood kits, Dionisio said the MSMEs can avail of different services such as facilitation of business name registration, business advisory, and business information and advocacy.

Likewise, he said the DTI in partnership with other government agencies, LGUs, academe, non-government organizations, private sector and through the Negosyo Centers, promote ease of doing business and providing access to development services for MSMEs through business counselors in their areas of responsibilities.

He added that through Barangay Development Councils, the DTI will help capacitate village personnel to provide basic business advisory or information dissemination services to MSMEs in the localities.

Source: Philippines News Agency