DTI destroys over P500-K uncertified products in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bicol on Friday destroyed more than PHP500,000 worth of uncertified products that were confiscated in a period of two years. In an interview, DTI-Bicol Regional Director Dindo Nabol said the activity aims to remind both the consumers and traders that the DTI is doing its job to ensure safe, quality and standard products. "This is just one way of DTI saying to our consumers that we are here protecting you from these substandard products. We can dispose of these products since they are all decided cases. These uncertified products were confiscated from 69 establishments for violating the Product Standards Law to comply with the Philippine National Standard set by the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) of DTI," Nabol said. He said the government imposed a PHP1.3-million penalty on the establishments. "We cannot donate these products since we are looking after the safety of everyone. It may cause accidents in the donee, so might as well destroy the products for everybody's safety," he said. Nabol said they continue to monitor and confiscate substandard products for the consumers' welfare. "Paki-usap natin sa atin mga (we ask) consumers to be vigilant most of the time in buying products. Patronize the certified, standard products," he said. Nabol added they are coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the proper disposal of waste products. The destroyed uncertified products include galvanized iron (Gl) pipes, polyethylene (PE) pipes, polybutylene (PB) pipes, sanitary wares, Monobloc chairs, electrical conduit pipes, and ceramic tiles. The destruction activity was part of the celebration of the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day on March 15. Source: Philippines News Agency