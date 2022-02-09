﻿DTI-DavSur registers over 1.3K MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Davao del Sur has registered more than 1,300 local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in January through the annual Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) activities all over the province, the DTI-11 said Monday.

Since January 3 this year, the DTI-11 said Negosyo Center (NC)-based business counselors have been manning their respective stations to assist with business name registration, business consultancy, and other related services.

It resulted in the registration of 1,332 business names – 200 from Digos City; Sta. Cruz (95); Bansalan (134); Hagonoy (260); Magsaysay (40); Sulop (133); Padada (41); Malalag (273); Kiblawan (70); and Matanao (86).

The business registrations include both new applications and those for renewal, the agency said.

In a statement, Maria Victoria Placer, the acting DTI-Davao del Sur provincial director, said there was a notable slump in the BOSS business name registration this year compared to 2021.

“With the help of its NCs, DTI-Davao del Sur was successful in registering the local MSMEs, not only in Digos City but also in the different municipalities,” she added.

However, Placer explained that the decline could be attributed to the agency’s intensified campaign among entrepreneurs to maximize the Business Name Registration System (BNRS).

“I believe that the decrease is also significantly contributed by our intensified promotion of the online business name registration which is safer, easier, and more convenient for the public. By using the BNRS, the applicants no longer need to go out since they can simply apply online and use their GCash or PayMaya accounts for payment,” she said.

The BOSS is mandated for every city and municipality to implement Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

The law simplifies the business licensing registration process following the inter-agency collaboration strategy of DTI, along with other national line agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Internal Revenue, and Philippine National Police.

Source: Philippines News Agency