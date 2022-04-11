﻿DTI-Davao Oro sets price freeze on various goods

Following the declaration of a state of calamity late last week, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Davao de Oro issued a price freeze advisory on various goods Monday.

“The prices of basic necessities shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control for the period of sixty 60 days unless sooner lifted,” DTI-Davao de Oro said on its official Facebook Page.

Among the products identified are canned goods, processed milk, coffee, instant noodles, salt, detergent, toilet and laundry soaps, bottled water, condiments, and batteries.

Last Friday, the Davao de Oro provincial government declared a state of calamity following the damage wrought by flooding and landslides due to a low pressure area (LPA) affecting several areas in Mindanao.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan resolution declaring the calamity noted that heavy rainfall has been battering the province since early last week, affecting thousands of families and damaging PHP117.4 million worth of commodities such as rice, corn, high-value crops, fisheries, as well as irrigation facilities.

Based on the Rapid Damage Assessment And Needs Analysis of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDDRMC), the bad weather caused moderate to severe flash floods and landslides that affected 4,645 families in the towns of Monkayo, Nabunturan, Compostela, New Bataan, Mawab, and Montevista.

Amid the weather disturbance, two persons drowned in Compostela town while one reported injured and one still missing.

