DTI confiscates P64-M uncertified goods in Jan-Nov

MANILA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported on Tuesday it confiscated a total of 219,693 uncertified products worth PHP64.5 million from January to November this year.

The DTI said it intensified its market monitoring in cracking down on uncertified goods to protect consumers from substandard electrical and electronic products, mechanical and construction materials, as well as chemical and other consumer products and systems.

During the DTI’s Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau’s (FTEB) market monitoring last Dec. 16, it seized PHP418,578 worth of uncertified products in retail stores in Manila alone.

The 650 confiscated uncertified goods include LED bulbs, lavatories and water closets, electric fans, electric rice cookers, electric food mixers and induction cookers.

Nine retail firms in the capital were issued with Notices of Violation (NOVs).

Last Dec. 7, FTEB said eight establishments were issued with NOVs for selling uncertified goods such as electric kettles, electric food mixers, electric fans, electric grills, electric cookers, electric food processors, electric rice cookers, electric juicers and self-ballasted LED lamps.

Some 609 uncertified products were confiscated amounting to PHP90,569.

“The DTI’s intensified enforcement operation is to ensure that household appliances and other consumer products in the market have undergone and met safety standards,” DTI Undersecretary for Consumer Protection Group Ruth Castelo said.

She said this DTI initiative aims not to restrict businesses but to ensure the safety of consumers from buying uncertified products that did not undergo proper testing

Source: Philippines News Agency