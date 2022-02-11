﻿DTI cites Pampanga as 7th most competitive province

Pampanga was recognized on Thursday as the seventh among the country’s most competitive provinces.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) formally bestowed the award during the Central Luzon Regional Competitiveness Summit held via Zoom.

“Maganda po ang grado ng Pampanga pati mga bayan at syudad sa sukatan ng economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure at resiliency nitong 2021. Sana po ay makahikayat tayo ng bagong investments (The grade of Pampanga, including the towns and cities, is good in terms of economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure and resiliency in 2021. We hope to encourage new investments),” Governor Dennis Pineda said in a social media post.

Pineda thanked the DTI and National Competitiveness Council as he expressed confidence that the new ranking will serve as the provincial government’s strength in bouncing back from the challenges brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He likewise said the resumption of operations of the Clark International Airport (CRK) in Clark Freeport and the ongoing construction of the railway project to and from Manila are expected to perk up the local economy.

Meanwhile, the governor thanked the local officials as well as his constituents for their continuous cooperation.

“Lahat ng pagtutulungan ng mga nanunungkulan at ng lahat ng Kapampangan nandito po lahat sa award na ito. Hindi po ito dahil lang sa trabaho ko na ginawa kundi sa ating lahat (The cooperation of those in public office and all the Kapampangans is embodied in this award. It is not only because of the works that I did but of all of us),” Pineda said.

The DTI said the competitiveness index of cities, towns, and provinces is an annual ranking developed by the National Competitiveness Council through the Regional Competitiveness Committees (RCCs) with the assistance of the United States Agency for International Development.

It said local governments are scored on the four pillars of economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency.

Provincial rankings, the DTI said, are based on population and income, and the weighted average of the overall scores of the cities and municipalities.

