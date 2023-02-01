DTI chief Pascual gets CA nod

MANILA: Members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday recognized Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual's capacity to lead the agency as they unanimously approved his ad interim appointment.

Endorsing Pascual's appointment confirmation, CA's Committee on Trade and Industry Chairperson, Representative Ferjenel Biron said as the country's economic survival rests in the efficient and effective management of DTI, Secretary Pascual is the right person for the post.

"His competence to discharge the duties of the secretary of the Department of Trade and industry is best measured through his academic prowess, substantial work experience and achievements as he held high-ranking positions and performed significant role as manager, economist, administrator, teacher, adviser, and leader throughout his career," Biron said in the CA plenary.

"His confirmation today is widely supported on record by many leaders of business and scientific community all over the country," he added.

A renowned academician, a top-rate international banker, and a financial expert, Pascual held various positions both in the private and public sectors.

For 19 years, he worked with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and became part of its world panel on financial water infrastructure which made him actively participate in consultations with investors, bankers, policy-makers, academicians, NGOs, and CSOs in Manila, Washington DC, The Hague, Johannesburg, Paris, and London.

Pascual became president and co-chair of the Board of Regents of UP Diliman on February 2011 to 2017.

From January 2018 to December 2019, he became president and CEO of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

In 2021, he became president of the Management Association of the Philippines, an exclusive organization advocating for management excellence

Source: Philippines News Agency