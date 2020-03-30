DTI-Cebu goes online for workers travel exemption processing

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched an online registration for certificate of exemptions for the workers of essential business establishments as the province-wide enhanced community quarantine commenced on Monday.

“To ensure unhampered transit of personnel within LGUs (local government units) declared under enhanced community quarantine in Cebu, certificate of exemption will be issued by the (DTI) for the skeletal workforce of business establishments allowed to operate during the said period,” a statement posted on the agency’s official social media page said.

The DTI-7 enumerated six types of enterprises qualified to apply for curfew and quarantine exemption.

The manufacturing and processing plants covered under the exemptions are those that produce basic food products, essential products, medicine and medical supplies.

Under this category are all food, essential and hygiene products such as soap and detergents, diapers, feminine hygiene, tissue, wipes and toilet papers, as well as disinfectants.

Also in his category are vitamins as well as protective personal equipment (PPE), masks, and gloves.

Retail establishments such as groceries, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, public markets, pharmacies, and drug stores can also apply for exemption for their workers.

Other four types of enterprises that can seek for DTI exemption for their workers’ travel are logistics service providers (cargo handling, warehousing, trucking, freight forwarding, and shipping line), food preparations and water refilling stations, delivery services, and export and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

In order to apply for exemption, the DTI Cebu provincial office said the applicant must obtain an email account with Gmail, and then proceed to tinyurl.com/dtipersonnel link for the application process.

The applicants are required to submit clear copies of documentary requirements such as business permit, list of skeletal workforce with indication of name of employees and their respective positions through email (EsperanzaMelgar@dti.gov.ph and copy furnish to MarkAristotleCabagnot@dti.gov.ph; NikkaRossTurado@dti.gov.ph; and EllaAdolfo@dti.gov.ph.

The provincial office has also set up a hotline where establishments can text for their questions and validation of their submitted files. The hotline is (0917) 818-8419.

DTI-Cebu also posted telephone numbers (+63 32) 255-6971, 255-2165 or 255-3926 local 109 and email r07.cebu@dti.gov.ph for concerns from the traders affected with the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu.

Last Friday, online registration for movement of cargoes during the quarantine period in Cebu was started in the light of DTI memorandum circular 20-08 that ensures essential establishments to continue operation despite the province-wide enhanced community quarantine. Source: Philippines News Agency