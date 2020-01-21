DTI-Bulacan turns over P8.7-M service facilities to 7 coops

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office here turned over on Monday PHP8.7 million worth of shared service facilities (SSF) to seven cooperators that are seen to boost the productivity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province.

DTI regional director Judith Angeles said the SSF will make the MSMEs more competitive by giving them access to better technologies and more sophisticated equipment.

Under the SSF project, the qualified cooperators of the industry clusters will be provided with processing or manufacturing equipment for the common use of MSMEs.

Angeles named the cooperators as Bagong Barrio Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SSF for computerized embroidery machine); Casechcom Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SSF for food processing); Luzon Dairy Cooperative (SSF for dairy processing); Meycauayan Jewelry Industry Association (SSF for fashion accessories/jewelry making); San Francisco Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SSF for food processing); San Miguel Waterlily Producers Association (SSF for water hyacinth products processing); and Sta. Maria Dairy Multi-Purpose Cooperative-Division of Catmon MPC (SSF for dairy processing).

The equipment will remain under the ownership of DTI until the end of the agreement and the cooperator or the beneficiaries have proven that they can sustainably manage and operate the facility in accordance with the objectives of the project.

I am very happy that after six years, the DTI will now turn over full ownership of the machineries to the seven cooperators through donation, Angeles said.

A total of 15 SSF projects worth PHP12.4 million were turned over to different cooperatives and associations in the province since 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency