DTI assures ample supply of basic necessities in Antique

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Antique provincial office has assured consumers of enough supply of necessities in the different business establishments.

Based on their daily monitoring of the 84 business establishments, there is still enough supply despite the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) until April 14, DTI Antique information officer Lynna Joy Cardinal said in an interview on Thursday.

She said the necessities include canned sardines, processed milk, coffee, detergent/laundry soap, candles, salt, bread, instant noodles, and bottled water.

She said the establishments are also found to be compliant with the Automatic Price Ceiling (APC) based on the prevailing prices of the basic necessities before the declaration of the State of Health Emergency by President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, Cardinal said based on their monitoring of 65 pharmacies, there are still no stocks of alcohol and face masks.

“The pharmacies had run out of alcohol and face masks since last February because of the demand due to Covid-19,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cardinal reminded consumers that under DTI Memorandum Circular 20-07, they are enjoined to buy basic necessities sufficient to meet their needs only for a maximum of seven days.

“We are urging consumers to abide with the DTI Memorandum Circular 20-07,” she said.

She added that the DTI Memorandum Circular 20-07 prevents hoarding and panic-buying.

“Retailers are also enjoined to sell only basic necessities based on the quantity limit provided in the DTI Memorandum Circular 20-07,” she said.

For non-food items for example, consumers are only to buy five bars if individually sold and one pack if sold per pack per transaction.

For food items, for example, each consumer is allowed to buy five packs of instant noodles per type per brand per transaction only.

Source: Philippines News Agency