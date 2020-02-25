DTI allocates P13.7 M social enterprises in Davao City

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has allocated PHP13.7 million for four projects in this city under the Shared Service Facility (SSF) program for 2020.

DTI Davao City Director Rachel Remitio said the beneficiaries are the Ateneo Shoe Academy; Agri Solutions Marketing Cooperative for its coco peat production in Bunawan; University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) for its Enhancement Fabrication Laboratory; and for an indigenous people's (IP) group for its garment production.

Remitio said SSF is a continuing program that aims to provide equipment facilities to organized groups, associations or cooperatives that have shown good manufacturing practices for one to three years of operation.

Last year, she said six local organizations were also given assistance under the program.

SSF was launched in 2014 throughout the country as a major component of micro small and medium enterprises development, which aims to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs by providing them with machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills, and knowledge under a shared system.

Remitio said the Ateneo Shoe Academy's total support fund has already reached to PHP13 million as it was first given a budget in 2018 of PHP5 million for sole presser and cutting machine. The additional PHP8 million for this year is for the acquisition of a CNC (computer numerical control) automatic cutting machine with computerized programming.

"We will still be acquiring the imported machine either from Taiwan or China," she said.

Remitio said the Ateneo Shoe Academy has already trained 20 shoemakers since its inception.

One of the academy's successful cooperators, she said, was the Mindanao Association of Muslims with Disabilities whose members are engaged into shoe production. The group now owns a store in Agdao in this city.

