DSWD’s aid for Mindoro town to stay despite state of calamity lifting

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday said it will continue to extend assistance and support despite the lifting of the state of calamity in the municipality of Pola, Oriental Mindoro. The DSWD joined the local government unit (LGU) of Pola in formally lifting the state of calamity almost a year after a massive oil spill caused by the sinking of motor tanker Princess Empress near the coast of Naujan town in the province on Feb. 28, 2023. In her message, DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose S. Cajipe said concerted efforts among various stakeholders made possible the quick recovery of the town and its coastal waters from the calamity. 'Ang DSWD ay kasama po ng inyong komunidad at lokal na pamahalaan upang malampasan ang hamon na ito. Ang ating national government, lokal na pamahalaan, mga kawani ng gobyerno, mga volunteer, at higit sa lahat, ang ating mga kababayan, ay nagkaisa para ayusin ang pinsalang idinulot ng oil spill (The DS WD is one with your community and local government in overcoming this challenge. Our national government, local government, government employees, volunteers, and most importantly, our townsfolk, have come together to address the damage caused by the oil spill),' Cajipe said as she delivered the message of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian during the ceremony. Gatchalian, she said, had maintained a constant coordination policy with the LGUs ever since they were affected by the oil spill based on the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Calipe said this is not just a simple ceremony but a symbol of the Filipinos' strength, unity, and hope. The DSWD, through its 'Angels in Red Vests,' immediately responded to the needs of the affected communities, especially of the fisherfolk, she added. 'Aming karangalan sa DSWD na ang bawat Angel in Red Vest ay makapaghatid ng tulong sa inyo kalakip ang extra care at extra love para sa apektadong pamilya (It is our honor in DSWD that each 'Angel in Red Vest' can de liver assistance to you, accompanied by extra care and extra love for the affected family),' Cajipe said. Based on records, more than PHP982.7 million worth of humanitarian aid was provided by the DSWD to over 42,500 families affected by the oil spill in the provinces of Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Palawan, and Antique. Aside from the series of distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to the affected families, the DSWD also extended cash aid through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), emergency cash transfer (ECT), and cash-for-work (CFW) programs. Cajipe, however, emphasized that the DSWD's commitment to assist and support the affected population, despite the lifting of the state of calamity in the municipality of Pola, will continue. Source: Philippines News Agency