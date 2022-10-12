DSWD vows to further improve disaster response mechanisms

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday pledged to boost its partnership with various stakeholders to further improve disaster response mechanisms.

This came as the department got the highest approval rating on the government’s response to the needs of calamity-hit areas, based on the latest Pulse Asia Ulat ng Bayan nationwide survey on “Important National Concerns and Performance Rating of the National Administration on Selected Issues”.

In a statement, the DSWD, as vice chair for the disaster response cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), attributed the high approval rating to the consistent on-the-ground coordination of local government units (LGUs), which are the first to respond, and national government agencies (NGAs) involved in disaster response.

The department, in coordination with the LGUs and other member agencies of the NDRRMC, also strategically prepositioned food and non-food items in typhoon and flood-prone areas to ensure that there are sufficient relief resources before the imminent disaster strikes.

The nationwide survey was conducted from Sept. 17 to 21 using face-to-face interviews of all member agencies. It was based on the response of 1,200 participants 18 years old and above.

The department emphasized that responding to disasters and helping affected families are part of the whole-of-government approach implemented by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Source: Philippines News Agency