DSWD, UN body sign MOU on women, girls’ empowerment

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-Philippines on Tuesday signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration in empowering young girls and adult women, especially those from the most vulnerable populations. The agreement is contained in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for five years, which ensures gender equality and better access to services for young girls and adult women. 'We're proud to partner with DSWD, a government agency at the forefront of social protection and women and girls' empowerment. Together, we can reach the most vulnerable and provide critical support and services in the fight against gender-based violence and harmful gender norms,' Dr. Leila Joudane, UNFPA Philippines Country Representative, said during the signing. The MOU outlines a framework for cooperation in five areas: generating data to inform programming, strengthening the DSWD's role in emergencies, supporting the implementation of programs related to gender-based violence (GBV), enhancing service-delivery systems and referral pathways for GBV survivors, and addressing discriminatory gender norms or practices through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian gratefully expressed his full support to the agency's partnership with the UNFPA Philippines. "Through this partnership with the UNFPA, we are certain that we will have a stronger system to prevent and respond to gender-based violence in the Philippines. We are thankful to the UNFPA for helping us to promote and uphold the rights of women and children," Gatchalian said. UNFPA committed to work hand-in-hand with the government in strengthening and convening agencies and civil society organizations to jointly and comprehensively work on the prevention and response to GBV through the humanitarian-development continuum. This involves supporting DSWD as its co-lead of the GBV sub-cluster, a coordination mechanism composed of government agencies and civil society organi zations engaged in addressing GBV in emergency situations, according to the UNFPA. 'Ensuring inclusive access to essential and comprehensive SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights) and GBV services is central to the UN mission of leaving no one behind. Together with DSWD, we can achieve this by bridging gaps and establishing a reliable referral pathway,' Joudane said. Meanwhile, UNFPA sees the DSWD's wide reach and positive impact on behavior through its flagship programs, like the 4Ps, as a great opportunity to promote gender equality and address harmful norms in households and communities. The signed MOU is seen as a significant development in the country's efforts to achieve its commitments for the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Plan of Action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 10 on reduced inequalities. Source: Philippines News Agency