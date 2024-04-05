DSWD to transfer aftercare of 5.7K 4Ps recipients to Camiguin LGUs

At least 5,737 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Camiguin province will be transferred to the aftercare programs of the local government units (LGUs) from the national government. In a statement Friday, Department of Social Welfare and Development-Northern Mindanao (DSWD-10) Director Rame Jamen said the strategy forms part of the Kilos Unlad Framework of 4Ps case management, which aims to guide households towards improved well-being through efforts between the DSWD and LGUs. Under the framework, DSWD will transition beneficiaries to LGUs for aftercare services, wherein the LGUs will monitor and provide support interventions outlined in the approved sustainability plan. The transition of graduating 4Ps beneficiaries from DSWD-10 to the LGUs is based on locally crafted transition plans by respective inter-agency committees. As of March this year, Camiguin has seen 807 beneficiaries graduate from the 4Ps due to improved well-being, with an additional 994 households reaching L evel 3 self-sufficiency status. The transition was facilitated through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between DSWD-10 and the Camiguin provincial government led by Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo. Jamen said social protection does not cease after exiting the 4Ps program, highlighting the importance of LGUs in ensuring continued support for families. He emphasized the importance of passing a comprehensive local social protection ordinance and implementing the 4Ps program to ensure sustainable poverty reduction. With the MOA, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office will lead the collaboration with the province's five towns to enact ordinances complementing the 4Ps. The provincial government will provide logistical support for monitoring 4Ps households that graduated from the program. Camiguin is the second province to sign the particular MOA with DSWD, following Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque's recent agreement to strengthen and complement 4Ps implementation in his province. There are over 257,000 active 4Ps households in Northern Mindanao. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency