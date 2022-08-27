DSWD to resume education aid giving in E. Visayas on Aug. 27

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will resume the distribution of educational assistance on August 27 in a more organized manner, an official said on Friday.

Lawyer Jonalyndie Chua, DSWD Eastern Visayas information officer, said those with confirmed online appointments would be allowed to enter the venue to avoid overcrowding.

The DSWD field office here opened the online appointment portal on Wednesday and all slots have been taken within a few hours.

“In Leyte, about 4,000 applicants showed up at our regional office on August 20. We got listed contact numbers and they were prioritized for appointment in Tacloban. As of today, all the 1,500 slots have been taken for Tacloban site on August 27. The rest will be accommodated in the next Saturday (Sept. 3),” Chua told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Outside the regional capital, there are also distributions of cash aid in the provinces of Biliran, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte.

Only those with reservation or priority numbers will be accepted for processing.

Those with confirmed appointments are required to present an original copy and a photocopy of the certificate of enrollment, registration, school identification card, or statement of account.

“We will just notify those with appointments where to go to submit, process their application, and claim the education assistance. It will not happen in DSWD offices. We will try not to post the venue publicly in order not to attract a crowd,” Chua said.

Through the DSWD's Educational Assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), cash aid will be provided to "students-in-crisis" to help defray costs of school tuition, school supplies, transportation allowance, and other school-related expenses.

The Educational Assistance of the DSWD under AICS is given to students in crisis through outright cash grants worth PHP1,000 for elementary students, PHP2,000 for high school, PHP3,000 for senior high school, and PHP4,000 for college and vocational courses to defray school expenses and the cost of sending children to schools.

On August 20, the DSWD processed 2,750 applications and distributed PHP7 million cash assistance in seven sites

Source: Philippines News Agency