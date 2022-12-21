DSWD to hold caravan of gov’t programs for families, IPs

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are expected to grace the grand launch of the Caravan of Special Protection Programs for children, families, and indigenous peoples (IPs) in street situations on Thursday at the Open Ampitheater of Luneta Park, this city.

The caravan, dubbed as “Pangkabuhayan at Pamaskong Handog ng Pangulo at Unang Ginang Marcos at ng Sambayanang Pilipino para sa mga Indigenous Peoples at Street Dwellers,” is a joint project of the Office of the President and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in response to the directive of the President to bring the government closer to the vulnerable sector.

The caravan provides “pangkabuhayan” (livelihood) start-up capital to families in street situations to enable them to support their children, hence, preventing them to stay in the streets for mendicancy activities.

In addition, it will extend holistic, sustainable, and long-term interventions for children, families, and IPs, through the cooperation and collaboration of the national and local governments, civil society organizations, private organizations, and the general public.

The President and the First Lady will attend the activity to spearhead the provision of financial assistance worth PHP10,000, hygiene kits, and food packs each to around 574 family-beneficiaries who were identified by the different local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila.

Likewise, at least 400 children will receive gift packs which include toys, clothes, and books.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Statistics Authority will also provide civil registration and PhilSys National ID Registration to the sectoral group. This will ensure that the children, families, and indigenous peoples access their rights to a name and nationality which will enable them to become eligible for government programs and services.

A similar caravan was conducted in Cebu City on Dec. 21 while another one will be held in Davao City on Dec. 23

Source: Philippines News Agency