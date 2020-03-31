DSWD to extend aid to low-income families under quarantine

Low-income residents whose livelihoods have been affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) community quarantine in Northern Mindanao will receive cash and other assistance from the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a statement on Monday, the DSWD 10 (Northern Mindanao) said social amelioration packages, ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP8,000, would be given to families belonging to the vulnerable sectors, as mandated under Republic Act 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act”.

“The Emergency Subsidy Program includes the DSWD’s provision of food and non-food items and financial assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), as well as those provided by other agencies, provided that the benefits received by each household do not exceed the prescribed threshold per region,” DSWD-10 Director Mari-Flor Libang said.

DSWD data showed that 892,577 households in the region qualify for the assistance. Across the country, the figure runs into 18 million households.

Libang said the PHP5,000 to PHP8,000 were based on the maximum subsidy per region determined from the regional minimum wage levels as these are close approximations to the amount needed to buy basic food, medicine, and hygiene essentials.

“It (aid package) will be given to an eligible family in cash and kind by various national government agencies,” she said.

Libang said beneficiary-families in Northern Mindanao would receive PHP6,000 each, with PHP2,700 in the form of food and non-food items, and PHP3,300 in cash.

She said the family assistance packs would be endorsed by DSWD-10 to the local government units (LGUs), which in turn would distribute them to the households so beneficiaries no longer need to leave their residence.

Libang said they expect the assistance to be given to their intended recipients in the early part of April.

The provision of food and non-food items to the less privileged members of society, she said, is part of the DSWD’s technical assistance resource augmentation to local governments in addressing the needs of their constituents.

The AICS, on the other hand, provides integrated services to individuals and families in crisis situations that include financial assistance to help them with their basic needs.

Libang said the LGUs would prepare the list of the target beneficiaries of the social amelioration measures and endorse it with the complete documentary requirements to the DSWD regional office for a recommendation.

A social amelioration card that indicates the family profile would be distributed to the LGUs to enable the beneficiaries to access the assistance, she said.

“It (social amelioration card) will also serve as a monitoring tool to avoid the duplication of delivery of services. (The) DSWD will also use the existing list of (the) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the unconditional cash transfer (UCT) program to validate the list submitted by LGUs,” Libang added.

Families under the 4Ps would also be supported with the augmentation on their grants and rice subsidy to reach the maximum benefit per region, she said.

Libang said through its sustainable livelihood program, the DSWD would give livelihood assistance grants to beneficiary-families with at least one member who is a worker in the informal sector and has been displaced due to the declaration of the community quarantine.

“The family must be in the master list endorsed by the LGU to the DSWD field office and must still undergo an assessment by the DSWD staff. The livelihood assistance grant will be given after the quarantine period has been lifted to help the families start anew,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency