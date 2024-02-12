DSWD social workers conduct counseling to landslide survivors

MANILA: Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday directed the agency's social workers to continue the conduct of counseling to the families who lost their loved ones following a landslide that hit Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro on Feb. 6. The DSWD social workers, dubbed 'Angels in Red Vests', have also been ordered to keep providing assistance to the bereaved families and survivors. Last Friday, local disaster responders miraculously rescued a 3-year-old girl after almost 60 hours of being trapped under rubble and mud. In compliance with Gatchalian's directive, the DSWD workers provided special attention to the 3-year-old girl being monitored at the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City. 'We'll keep on supplying the victims as they need it,' Gatchalian said. According to the latest report by the Maco town government, a total of 55 individuals have been confirmed dead. Thirty-two were injured. On Sunday, Gatchalian flew to Davao Region on orders from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to assure local officials of support from the national government 'in these difficult times.' He checked the condition of the Masara landslide survivors, condole with the bereaved families and provided them with all forms of assistance. Gatchalian also visited the ground zero or landslide site, commending all the rescue teams for their hard work and determination to find more survivors. He said financial and livelihood assistance will be extended to the affected residents, including those whose homes were destroyed by the landslide. Source: Philippines News Agency