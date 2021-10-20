DSWD sends augmentation assistance to LGUs affected by ‘Maring’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided resource augmentation to local government units (LGUs) affected by Tropical Storm ‘Maring.’

As of the October 14 report, the DSWD extended over P2.2 million worth of assistance to the province of Cagayan, while more than P977,000 worth of aid were distributed to families affected by landslides in the provinces of Abra and Benguet.

Based on the same report, some 4,299 families or 15,017 individuals are currently taking temporary shelter in 104 evacuation centers in Regions I, II, and CAR, while 4,432 families or 21,357 persons are staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I, III, and CAR.

Meanwhile, the Department also assured the public that is has sufficient resources for its disaster response operations. The Department maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than ?2 billion. Of which, more than ?1.12 billion is the available standby funds in the DSWD Central Office and its Field Offices (FOs). A total 373,169 family food packs (FFPs) are also prepositioned in strategic locations around the country.

Through its concerned Field Offices, the DSWD will continue to coordinate with the affected LGUs, which are the first responders during disasters, to ensure that the immediate needs of their affected constituents are immediately addressed.

Source: Government of the Philippines