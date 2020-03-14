DSWD seeks public help to save human trafficking victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reported that several cases of human trafficking are operated within a family, that is why community awareness and participation are significant to save the victims.

“Communities must be made aware of the danger of human trafficking and exploitation of children. The people play an important role in reporting individuals involved,” Tiffany Go, DSWD Eastern Visayas recovery and reintegration program for traffic persons (RRPTP) focal person, said in an interview Friday.

Victims and concerned citizens can directly text message or call the regional 24-hour trafficking in persons (TIP) helpline at 0927-592-9461.

Based on the DSWD report, there were 70 TIP victims-survivors in Eastern Visayas assisted and rescued last year with 49 were women and children.

Go said online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) and labor trafficking are among the top reported forms of trafficking.

In OSEC or cybersex crimes, pedophiles based overseas pay local traffickers to molest children and female adults, forcing them to perform sex acts on themselves or each other through live streaming.

“It is rampant because of easy money. Through technology, they don't have to physically travel to meet the sex predators,” Go said, citing poverty as a major factor why victims fall prey to recruiters.

Mostly, the parents, siblings, relatives or others familiar with the victim are the ones who facilitate the exploitation, she said.

The DSWD is closely working with the Commission on Human Rights, law enforcement agencies, other concerned national government agencies, and non-government organizations in educating communities and intensifying the advocacy against human trafficking.

Through RRPTP, victims are provided with the necessary interventions and packages of services to enhance their psychological, social, and economic needs.

This includes temporary shelter, skills training, psycho-social counseling, livelihood, transportation, medical, educational, medical, and auxiliary support, as well as referral to other agencies for additional assistance.

Go said witnesses, are also covered in the program to ensure that they will cooperate and that filed charges against perpetrators will progress in court.

TIP, according to the United Nations, is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights.

Penalties and sanctions for offenders are stipulated under the Republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.

“Although I cannot give the specific data, we have convictions in the region. We acknowledged the participation of our victims-survivors, and willingness to stand and fight for their rights,” Go said.

Source: Philippines News Agency