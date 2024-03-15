DSWD rolls out program to empower single parents in Davao Norte

DAVAO CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-11) has launched the Program SOLo (Strengthening Opportunities for Lone Parents) in Davao del Norte province, with Panabo City as the pilot area for Mindanao. In a statement released Friday, DSWD-11 said the launch took place Thursday through a ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement between the city government of Panabo and the agency. Pioneering the initiative in Mindanao, the village of New Visayas in Panabo City has taken the challenge of spearheading the Program SOLo, wherein 30 beneficiaries have been carefully selected based on the Listahanan 3 database. To ensure the seamless execution of the program, key stakeholders, including DSWD-11 and the Panabo government, will undergo comprehensive training in Cebu City from March 18 to 23, along with other pilot implementers from Luzon and Visayas. "This preparation phase aims to equip implementers with the necessary skills and knowledge for the successful impleme ntation of Program SOLo," DSWD-11 added. As per DSWD's Listahanan 3 conducted by the National Household Targeting Office (NHTO), the Philippines has identified a staggering 583,787 individuals as solo parents. Of the number, 422,486 are women, and 161,301 are men. The program's primary objective is to empower single-parent households, enabling them to lead resilient and comfortable lives in alignment with the national development agenda. Source: Philippines News Agency