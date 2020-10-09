DSWD releases P2.47-B for SAP 2 in Cebu

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas said on Friday it has disbursed a total of PHP2.47 billion for the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), benefiting 411,028 low-income families in Cebu.

Out of the total 411,028 SAP beneficiaries in Cebu as of Wednesday, 336,416 were paid through partner financial service providers (FSPs) such as Starpay, RCBC, PayMaya, GCash, and Unionbank.

The DSWD has partnered with FSPs to fast track the payment in areas that are not categorized as geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA).

The FSPs are Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-regulated financial institutions that have the capacity for digital payments.

The remaining 74,612 SAP beneficiaries were paid through DSWD special disbursement officers (SDOs).

These beneficiaries live in GIDA and conflict-affected areas, and beneficiaries in Cebu City who do not have smartphones or even mobile numbers.

“For those who have not yet received their emergency cash subsidy, please wait for further information since our partner FSPs found discrepancies with some of the beneficiaries’ restricted transactional accounts like their complete names and mobile number,” DSWD-7 regional director Rebecca Geamala said in a statement.

“We need to correct the information. Once finalized, our partner FSPs will inform our SAP beneficiaries,” she added.

Meanwhile, low-income families who are eligible but not included in the first tranche payout were also able to receive their emergency cash subsidy.

Based on an April 30 executive order released by DSWD, the agency targets low-income families in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and the “waitlisted” families as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte for inclusion in the SAP.

A total of 89,669 waitlisted families in Cebu received a lump sum of PHP12,000 each during the second tranche payout while 20,209 waitlisted families in Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor which are non-ECQ areas received PHP6,000.

“We will also continue our payout for those waitlisted families who have not yet received their SAP through our SDOs. We will inform them through their local government units and we will be posting announcements on our official social media accounts,” Geamala said.

The agency emphasized that only poor and low-income families at risk of not earning income during the ECQ period are qualified to receive the SAP.

“There should also be no duplication of receiving the emergency cash subsidy for beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT), and beneficiaries from other national government agencies like DOLE, DA or SSS,” said Geamala.

She encouraged the SAP beneficiaries to use the cash subsidy wisely as it is meant to buy basic necessities such as food, medicines, vitamins, and hygiene essentials for their family.

