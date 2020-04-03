DSWD releases emergency subsidy of 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it will start the release of cash assistance to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries on Friday, April 3.

The regions that will be covered for Friday’s schedule of release are Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The other remaining regions will receive their subsidies on April 4 and 5.

Under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) Bayanihan Fund: Tulong Laban sa Covid-19, beneficiaries of the 4Ps program will receive PHP3,650 to PHP6,650 per month for two months, depending on the prescribed emergency subsidy per region determined from the particular region’s minimum wage levels.

The emergency cash subsidy will serve as a top-up amount added to their regular cash grants and rice allowance.

Program beneficiaries with Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) cash cards may withdraw from any Land Bank of the Philippines Automated Teller Machines (LBP-ATMs) or any ATM subject to minimal charges.

They may also use their cash cards to purchase necessary items in establishments with Point of Sale (POS) terminal.

Meanwhile, for 4Ps beneficiaries who have yet to receive their cash cards, the city/municipal links will coordinate with them for the distribution of their grants.

DSWD earlier declared “force majeure” for the 4Ps program covering February and March, which suspends the monitoring of compliance that serves as the basis for the computation of cash grants.

This was later on extended to cover the months of April and May.

DSWD said it has already coordinated with local government units (LGUs) and city/municipal links to ensure that proper arrangements will be made and that social distancing and other health safety protocols will be strictly observed during the withdrawal of emergency cash assistance.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One” Act, 18 million low-income households, including 4Ps household beneficiaries, are expected to receive emergency cash assistance to cushion the impact of the public health emergency due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The DSWD reminded all its beneficiaries to be vigilant and to only believe and rely on information released by the official social media accounts and website of the Department.

Source: Philippines News Agency