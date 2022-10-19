DSWD Region 8 permanently closes online portal for student aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional office here has announced the permanent closure of the online appointment portal for poor students who want to avail of educational assistance from their office.

The DSWD permanently closed the portal few weeks after the completion of the release of PHP99.85 million in educational assistance to 40,429 poor students in the region from Aug. 20 to Sept. 24 this year.

Lawyer Jonalyndie Chua, DSWD 8 (Eastern Visayas) information officer, said the region had spent more than its PHP94.73 million allocation for students-in-crisis.

The very limited budget has left out over 240,000 applicants in the region who signed up online in the last week of August.

“Information from applicants who have not received the cash aid are kept in our database, which will be the basis in the distribution of assistance to students if in case there will be additional funds,” Chua said in a phone interview on Monday.

The DSWD distributed cash to poor students every Saturday.

Through the DSWD’s educational assistance, cash aid is provided to students to help defray costs of tuition, school supplies, transportation allowance and other school-related expenses.

The aid is given through outright cash grants worth PHP1,000 for elementary learners, PHP2,000 for high school, PHP3,000 for senior high school, and PHP4,000 for college and vocational courses to defray school expenses and the cost of sending children to school.

The DSWD said it continues the distribution of medical, financial, transportation and burial assistance to individuals in crisis situation, a regular program of the agency

