DSWD reaffirms commitment to enhance peace, dev’t programs

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reaffirmed its commitment in advancing the agency's peace and development initiatives through program review and evaluation processes to help government's efforts in addressing the needs of communities affected by armed conflict. Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay said the DSWD recently conducted a program review and evaluation workshop which is vital in the attainment of the agency's goal of bringing government programs and services closer to the people in conflict-stricken areas and lessen the influence of armed groups in these communities. 'By continuously evaluating and refining these initiatives, the department ensures that resources are utilized effectively to address the evolving needs of communities that are affected by and vulnerable to armed conflict,' Tanjusay said in his message. During the program review and evaluation workshop held at the Venue 88 Hotel in General Santos City fro m March 11 to 14, the DSWD peace and development workers from across different regions assessed the implementation of various programs in 2023. Peace and development workers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao field offices presented their program accomplishments, challenges and gaps encountered while providing resolution to the problems encountered during the workshop. 'The workshop also provided a platform for program focals to have a dialogue meeting with the field offices for the identification of tactical and strategic actions to improve performance,' Tanjusay said. Part of the General Santos City activity was the planning workshop for 2024 wherein the participants forged strategies to level-up the provision of social protection and services to verified former rebels and combatants, including those in conflict-affected and vulnerable communities in view of the increasing number of target beneficiaries and identified communities in need. Tanjusay underscored the significant role of the DSWD workforce in implementing the peace and development initiatives of the agency in conflict-affected and -vulnerable areas and the crucial contribution they infused into the regional and national peace agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. "The DSWD peace and development 'angels in red vests' are catalysts for peace and development. They are very competent, disciplined, dynamic and driven to empower individuals and vitalize communities towards nation-building. They are excellent community organizers and are highly creative in introducing genuine and lasting change in conflict-affected and conflict-vulnerable areas," he said. During the planning workshop, the creation and operationalization of the Regional Program Management Offices (RPMOs) for the Peace and Development (PD) Buong Bansa Mapayapa (BBM) Program was also discussed as a priority directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian. Tanjusay was joined in the planning workshop by Assistant Secretary Arnel Garcia and DSWD Field Office-12 (Soccsksargen) Regional Dir ector Loreto Cabaya Jr.