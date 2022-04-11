﻿DSWD readies 26K food packs as ‘Agaton’ drenches Bicol

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DWSD-5) said on Monday 26,742 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to PHP13,210,534 are available at its warehouses, on top of a standby fund of PHP5 million for residents of the region who might be affected by Tropical Storm Agaton.

The agency said non-food items are also available such as family tents, sleeping kits, family kits, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, “malong” (wrap-around garment), laminated sacks, blankets, folding beds, water containers, and outdoor tents amounting to PHP26.7 million, the DSWD-5 said in a report.

“FFPs are available and prepositioned at DSWD warehouses in Legazpi-23,889; 459 in Camarines Norte; 1,000 for Catanduanes and 1,394 to Masbate,” the report said.

Each food pack contains rice, corned beef, sardines, 3-in-1 coffee and cereal drink.

“DSWD-5 closely monitors weather updates and other pertinent information and ensures the availability of FFPs and non-food items as may be requested for augmentation,” DSWD-5 said.

Source: United News of Bangladesh