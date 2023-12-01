DSWD Ranked Second in Top Government Agencies by OCTA Research Survey

Manila - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has been recognized as the second top-performing government agency, according to the third-quarter Tugon ng Masa survey by OCTA Research. This achievement has inspired the DSWD to further enhance its services to the public.

According to Philippines News Agency, Based on the survey conducted from September 30 to October 4, the DSWD received a performance rating of 75 percent, following the Department of Education (DepEd) which topped the list with an 80 percent rating. Additionally, the DSWD ranked fifth among the Top 5 trusted government agencies with a 73 percent trust rating. DSWD spokesperson, Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, expressed gratitude for the public's recognition and assured continued efforts to improve the department's services. The survey also included the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Health (DOH), and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in its list of top-performing agencies. DepEd, CHED, DPWH, and DOH were rated higher than the DSWD in terms of trust. OCTA Research is known for its independent and non-profit public opinion research.