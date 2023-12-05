DSWD Provides Over PHP 168 Million in Aid to Samar Flood Victims

Eastern Visayas – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released PHP168.05 million worth of assistance to families affected by floods and landslides in Samar provinces. The DSWD regional office in Eastern Visayas reported that the funds, used as of December 4, 2023, were allocated for 214,402 family food packs (FFPs) provided to those impacted by the adverse weather.

According to Philippines News Agency, DSWD regional information officer Jonalyndie Chua stated that the distribution of FFPs in areas outside Northern Samar, affected by the low-pressure area and shear line, has been completed. As of December 4, 89 percent of the targeted 219,764 families received food packs. The department is currently delivering augmented FFPs and assorted non-food items (NFIs), with an assessment underway to determine the need for further assistance.

The DSWD extended support to families in various municipalities across Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Southern Leyte. Each FFP, costing PHP500, includes essential food items and beverages. Additionally, NFIs distributed comprise sleeping kits, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, laminated sacks, plastic mats, modular tents, and kitchen utensils.

Under the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, local governments are the primary responders to disasters, with the DSWD augmenting their efforts. The department has coordinated with other Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council members to expedite aid distribution.

The DSWD regional office has over PHP6.07 million in standby funds and approximately PHP122.01 million worth of FFPs and NFIs prepositioned in strategic locations. The floods, resulting from an unprecedented 618 millimeters of rainfall in 24 hours, affected 609,870 people in 691 villages across the region, with 18,835 individuals still in evacuation centers in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar as of December 4. The floods caused the destruction of 57 houses and partial damage to 249 others.