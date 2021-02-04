DSWD projects benefit 100K families in Bicol towns

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Bicol has completed 573 community projects worth around PHP129.3 million across the region under its Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program.

DSWD-Bicol director Arnel Garcia on Wednesday said these projects are now benefiting over 100,000 households.

The 15 towns where these projects were implemented are San Lorenzo Ruiz and Vinzons in Camarines Norte; Bato, Pandan, Panganiban, Baras and San Miguel in Catanduanes; Dimasalang and Baleno in Masbate; Canaman and Lupi in Camarines Sur; Castilla, Santa Magdalena, Barcelona, and Casiguran in Sorsogon.

Garcia said the undertakings include 18 capability buildings, 78 cash-for-work (CFW), 190 disaster response equipment or tools, 184 quarantine facilities, 26 livelihood equipment or buildings, 57 telecommunication equipment or devices, and 20 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response projects.

He recognized the support provided by the local government units (LGUs), stakeholders, and community volunteers who exerted efforts to implement the programs during the pandemic.

“DSWD is grateful for the unending support of the LGUs, stakeholders, and community volunteers to complete the projects that are benefitting affected households during this Covid-19 crisis,” Garcia added.

DSWD’s Kalahi-CIDSS is a poverty alleviation program that uses the Community-Driven Development approach to help communities in poor municipalities to identify challenges, make informed decisions, and control resources to address poverty.