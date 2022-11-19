DSWD prepares validators for potential gov’t aid beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now preparing its personnel for the upcoming community validation for potential beneficiaries of the government cash grant under the Targeted Cash Transfer (TCT) program in Bicol Region.

In an interview on Friday, Jessica Bechayda, DSWD-Bicol information officer for Listahanan, said 17 area supervisors and 139 field validators personnel are now undergoing training that started Wednesday and will end on Tuesday next week.

She said they are scheduled to be deployed by the end of the month.

“The potential beneficiary needs to undergo validation to check their eligibility and to see if there are duplications and discrepancies in the data,” Bechayda said.

She said the TCT program is not a regular program of DSWD but a cash grant for the poorest of the poor that aims to mitigate the effects of the increase in fuel and commodity prices.

“The household beneficiary will receive PHP500 per month or PHP3,000 cash assistance for six months,” she said.

Bechayda also said the validation confirms the actual status of the households like the address, whether alive or deceased and the income of the family.

“The validators will also check with the potential beneficiaries the mode of payment of the grant, like if they have a Landbank account, Gcash, or Paymaya,” she said.

Based on DSWD data, a total of 209,108 households will undergo validation in Bicol.

Source: Philippines News Agency