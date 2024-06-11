DSWD P3.5-B fund to ease lives of poor, in crisis Cordillerans

BAGUIO: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DSWD-CAR) said the area has been allotted PHP3.5 billion to support numerous national government initiatives to assist, ease, and improve people's lives. Data provided during Tuesday's 'Bagong Pilipinas' press conference here showed that PHP226 million are being utilized for continuing projects, while the remaining amount is set aside for major programs that currently have a utilization rate of more than 50 percent. 'Thousands of people in the Cordillera are receiving assistance through the DSWD programs,' DSWD-CAR Director Maria Aplaten said. For this year, she said the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4PS) has an allocation of PHP1.09 billion and 51,750 target beneficiaries; PHP655 million for the social pension of 109,244 underprivileged senior citizens; and PHP648 million for 105,977 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. DSWD-CAR has also allotted funds for the cash gift for centenarians, with a budget of PHP3.5 million; a supplementary feeding program for 47,973 children (PHP125 million); assistance for the livelihood of 4,987 individuals (PHP80 million); and the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) targeting 60,000 beneficiaries (PHP150 million). Aplaten said the DSWD-CAR also has a disaster risk reduction management fund that it utilizes for preparedness efforts like training, particularly for personnel sent to the field during calamities, and training assistance to non-DSWD personnel. She noted that the bulk of the disaster fund goes to the family food packs and non-food items distributed to victims of calamities, whether they reside in an established evacuation area or live with relatives. To ensure appropriate response during calamities, DSWD-CAR prepositioned 25,167 non-food items and 9,967 family food packs at strategic regional warehouses for easy access, especially as rains starte d to fall in the Cordillera. 'We have a stockpile of PHP97 million worth of relief items,' she said. To facilitate the downloading of relief items, Aplaten said they have partnered with 72 of the 83 local government units (LGU) in the region to place welfare goods in LGU-managed storage facilities for easier access during calamities. Source: Philippines News Agency