DSWD, OPAPRU renew commitment for MILF normalization program

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) acting Secretary Isidro Purisima on Tuesday signed an agreement renewing convergence mechanisms necessary to fulfill the government's normalization commitments for former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). The ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the two agencies entails a transfer of OPAPRU funds amounting to PHP396 million to the DSWD. The allocation will fund the implementation of socio-economic programs for the MILF Decommissioned Combatants (DCs). Under the deal, 3,300 MILF DCs will receive PHP100,000 each in transitional cash assistance and livelihood grants which they could use for their reintegration into the mainstream society. Both heads of the agencies expressed commitment to strengthen partnership to continue the normalization program while exploring other possible areas of collaboration to serve conflict-affected individuals and families and disadvantaged areas towards an inclusive, sustainable and peaceful community. 'We will make sure that inclusive and sustainable peace is an initiative that is not just written on paper but is actually funded and manned properly,' Gatchalian said. Gatchalian said development initiatives on the side of the peace process are set by the department to let the 'constituents feel the embrace of the national government.' OPAPRU, according to Purisima, immensely appreciates the DSWD's continued support in the decommissioning process, especially in providing other interventions that complement the government's efforts in attaining the peace agenda. 'Nagpapasalamat kami sa inyo because of the support, especially sa SLP [Sustainable Livelihood Program] na nakatutulong para ma-sustain ang initial gains natin as far as the normalization is concerned (We thank the DSWD for its support, especially its SLP that help sustain our initial gains as far as the normalization is concerned),' Purisima said. The DSWD, as part of its commitments to the normalization program, conducts the needs assessment and case management of the MILF DCs, measuring their responsiveness to the programs and their progress in the normalization process

Source: Philippines News Agency