DSWD-NCR reprocesses 1.2M accounts to complete SAP 2

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), along with their partner financial service providers (FSPs), are processing around 1.2 million transactional accounts of social amelioration program (SAP) family beneficiaries in the National Capital Region (NCR).

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said over the weekend that the agency is exhausting all means to complete the second tranche of SAP so they can immediately attend to the financial woes of recipients identified as among the “hardest-hit sectors of the pandemic.”

“They are already in the payroll,” she said.

DSWD-NCR director Vicente Tomas said in a separate virtual conference on Thursday that some 1,942,830 family beneficiaries of their projected 3,202,249 target recipients have already received the aid.

“You don’t have to worry, because this aid is for you and you will receive it, that’s for sure. We really have to follow and undergo the necessary process,” he said.

DSWD-NCR has to redo the transactional accounts of 1,260,119 family beneficiaries in the region.

These are the accounts found with “discrepancies” in the information that the latter have provided, he added.

This means family beneficiaries provided information that did not match the report from the other submitted requirements, DSWD Undersecretary Glen Paje explained in previous press statements.

“The beneficiaries supplied conflicting information, like their first and last names, and mobile numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, DSWD-Calabarzon also said in the same virtual briefing that they have recorded 71 percent accomplishment in their SAP distribution.

DSWD Calabarzon protective services division chief Eloisa Rogado said out of their 2.3 million target beneficiaries for the SAP 2 aid, some 1,677,789 have already received their cash subsidy.

Of that figure, 309,000 are Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P’s) recipients; 1.2 million non-4Ps families; 155,000 waitlisted beneficiaries, and 6,088 drivers of public utility vehicles and the Transport Network Vehicle Service.

As of Oct. 1, the DSWD has disbursed PHP83.1 billion worth of SAP 2 aid to 13.91 million family beneficiaries.

The “Bayanihan to Heal As One” Act has given the national government powers to provide emergency subsidies to low-income families.

Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2020, states that the subsidy shall amount to a minimum of PHP5,000 to a maximum of PHP8,000 a month for two months to provide for basic food, medicine, and toiletries.

Source: Philippines News Agency