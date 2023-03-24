DSWD logs more women centenarians in Caraga

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13) has recorded more women centenarians in the region since 2022. In the first three months of this year alone, the DSWD-13 said eight of nine centenarians who received benefits from the agency were women. The cash gifts for centenarians, amounting to PHP100,000 each, are implemented by the DSWD through a program anchored on Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016. 'In 2022, 36 out of 44 of the centenarians recorded in the region were also women,' the DSWD-13 said. It added that the number comprised 81.81 percent of the total number of beneficiaries of the program for centenarians last year. 'According to the Population Reference Bureau, biological differences also help to explain women's higher longevity,' the DSWD-13 said. The agency noted that scientists also believe that estrogen in women combats conditions such as heart disease by helping reduce circulatory levels of harmful cholesterol. 'Women are also thought to have stronger immune systems than men,' the DSWD-13 said. This month, the latest recipient of the program was Eulogia C. Bolivar of Nasipit, Agusan del Norte. Bolivar received her PHP100,000 cash gift from the DSWD last Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency