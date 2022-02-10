﻿DSWD Ilocos receives donated shoes from SM

Over 13,056 shoes and 627 sanitizers were recently turned over to the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) Ilocos Region to be distributed to persons with disabilities and victims of child and women abuse.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, DSWD regional center coordinator Mary Grace Rendon said the vulnerable sectors will be the recipients of SM Foundation’s corporate social responsibility program.

“This will be a big help to them, especially the children. At this time even during the pandemic, there are resources received from benefactors and it’s good that they have chosen DSWD so thank you so much,” she said.

The Operation Tulong Express of SM Foundation aims to address the needs of communities during calamities and crises.

SM public relations manager Kristine Joy Santiago said program beneficiaries will be from the DSWD centers and residential facilities in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; and Agoo and Bauang towns in La Union province.

“SM Foundation targets to donate 200,000 pairs of shoes and sanitizers for non-typhoon Odette affected areas and 60,000 pairs for Odette-affected areas. SM partnered with DSWD and a few partner agencies,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency