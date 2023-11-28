DSWD Highlights Peace and Development Initiatives at UN-Sponsored Event in Penang

Penang, Malaysia – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) of the Philippines took center stage on Tuesday to present its peace and development programs at a United Nations-sponsored dialogue. This event, focusing on countering violent extremism, was held in Penang, Malaysia.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DSWD's programs are tailored to support former rebels, former violent extremists, and their families. Speaking at the Southeast Asian Regional Conference on Multi Sectoral Partnership, Tanjusay, representing Secretary Rex Gatchalian, credited the success of the programs to a unique blend of dedicated social and development workers and the strategic peace agenda of the Marcos administration.

Tanjusay highlighted the DSWD's multifaceted approach, which includes emergency food and cash assistance, modified shelter assistance paired with a cash-for-work program, a sustainable livelihood program, and various community-driven development strategies. These interventions are designed to foster peace, encourage development, stimulate local investments, and create job opportunities, particularly in isolated, conflict-affected, and vulnerable areas across the Philippines.

The three-day Southeast Asian Regional Conference, which began on Tuesday, aims to build on the progress of previous efforts in the region. The conference seeks to engage key stakeholders from Southeast Asia in a concerted effort to address the complex challenges posed by violent extremism.