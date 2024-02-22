DSWD grants P500K livelihood aid to women entrepreneurs in Negros town

BACOLOD: Two groups of women entrepreneurs in E. B. Magalona, Negros Occidental are putting up bakery businesses after receiving PHP500,000 in livelihood assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The beneficiaries were the Canlusong Women's Association, which received a PHP300,000 seed capital from the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan or PAMANA program, and the Tomongtong Women's Association, which was granted PHP200,000 under the SLP regular program. Barangay Canlusong, the farthest village of the northern Negros municipality, is among the barangays in the province cleared from the influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army in recent years. E.B. Magalona municipal social welfare officer Emy Lyn Hibionada said in a statement Thursday that 10 members from each association underwent bread production training from Feb. 14 to 16 to enhance their skills in running a bakery business. 'Through the office of Mayor Marvin Malacon, they were provided ingredients used in bread production as well as food and transportation allowance during the training,' she said. The training was sponsored by the Hospitality Management Society of the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management of STI-West Negros University based in Bacolod City. Through the SLP, the DSWD delivers a capability-building program for the poor, vulnerable and marginalized households and communities to help improve their socio-economic conditions through accessing and acquiring necessary assets to engage in and maintain thriving livelihoods. On the other hand, the PAMANA program aims to strengthen peace building development, reconstruction, and focuses on providing interventions in conflict and vulnerable areas. Source: Philippines News Agency