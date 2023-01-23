DSWD gives P3.6-M aid to Bicol LGUs affected by bad weather

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) has given augmentation support worth PHP3.6 million to residents badly affected by the low pressure area and northeast monsoon that continue to bring heavy rains across the region.

In an interview on Monday, Marygizelle Mesa, DSWD-5 information officer, said at least 6,936 family food packs were delivered to the provincial governments of Albay, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Sorosgon, Camarines Sur and Masbate.

"Family food packs were sent to the LGUs of Camalig, Polangui town in Albay; Daet, Basud and Mercedes towns in Camarines Norte; San Miguel, Viga, Panganiban, Baras and Bato towns in Catanduanes; Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon; Buhi and Iriga City in Camarines Sur and Uson town in Masbate worth PHP3,515,157," she said.

Mesa said non-food items were also provided, including 32 hygiene kits (PHP47,258), 31 sleeping kits (PHP23,490) and 32 family kits (PHP73,588).

Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol reported that a total of 1,117 families or 3,807 individuals are still in different evacuation centers in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

"Some 193 flooding incidents were reported, while there were 36 rain-induced landslide incidents," it said in a statement.

The bad weather has damaged four houses in San Miguel, Catanduanes and Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte

Source: Philippines News Agency